TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ205-272000-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ183-272000-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 40s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
TXZ220-272000-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 444 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs around 70. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ187-272000-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ193-272000-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 444 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ190-272000-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ172-272000-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 30. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ208-272000-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 444 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ206-272000-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ224-272000-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TXZ228-272000-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ184-272000-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ209-272000-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs
around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ219-272000-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 444 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ188-272000-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 30. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ223-272000-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 444 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ207-272000-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 444 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ191-272000-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ222-272000-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TXZ189-272000-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ186-272000-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ202-272000-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
TXZ225-272000-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ194-272000-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 444 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ171-272000-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ217-272000-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
TXZ204-272000-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ185-272000-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ203-272000-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ173-272000-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ221-272000-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 444 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ218-272000-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
1255 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
