TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
TXZ192-262215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ205-262215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ183-262215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ220-262215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ187-262215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ193-262215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ190-262215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ172-262215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ208-262215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ206-262215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ224-262215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ228-262215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ184-262215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ209-262215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ219-262215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ188-262215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ223-262215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ207-262215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ191-262215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ222-262215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ189-262215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ186-262215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings
20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ202-262215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ225-262215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ194-262215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ171-262215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ217-262215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ204-262215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ185-262215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ203-262215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ173-262215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ221-262215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ218-262215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
305 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
