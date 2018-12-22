TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

_____

145 FPUS54 KEWX 220331 AAA

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

TXZ192-221645-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-221645-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ183-221645-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ220-221645-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ187-221645-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ193-221645-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ190-221645-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ172-221645-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-221645-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-221645-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ224-221645-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ228-221645-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ184-221645-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-221645-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-221645-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-221645-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ223-221645-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-221645-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-221645-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-221645-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-221645-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ186-221645-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-221645-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ225-221645-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ194-221645-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ171-221645-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ217-221645-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-221645-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ185-221645-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ203-221645-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ173-221645-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-221645-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-221645-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather