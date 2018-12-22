TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
145 FPUS54 KEWX 220331 AAA
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
TXZ192-221645-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ205-221645-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ183-221645-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ220-221645-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ187-221645-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ193-221645-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ190-221645-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ172-221645-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-221645-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ206-221645-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ224-221645-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ228-221645-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-221645-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ209-221645-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-221645-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ188-221645-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ223-221645-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-221645-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-221645-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ222-221645-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ189-221645-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ186-221645-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-221645-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ225-221645-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ194-221645-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ171-221645-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ217-221645-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ204-221645-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ185-221645-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ203-221645-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-221645-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ221-221645-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ218-221645-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
931 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
