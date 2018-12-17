TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
TXZ192-180945-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ205-180945-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ183-180945-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-180945-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ187-180945-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-180945-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ190-180945-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ172-180945-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ208-180945-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ206-180945-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-180945-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-180945-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ184-180945-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-180945-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ219-180945-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ188-180945-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ223-180945-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ207-180945-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ191-180945-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ222-180945-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ189-180945-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows
around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-180945-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
$$
TXZ202-180945-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-180945-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-180945-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light
and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ171-180945-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-180945-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ204-180945-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ185-180945-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ203-180945-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ173-180945-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ221-180945-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-180945-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
