TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018
565 FPUS54 KEWX 270857
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
TXZ192-272200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ205-272200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-272200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-272200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ187-272200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-272200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ190-272200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ172-272200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ208-272200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ206-272200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-272200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ228-272200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-272200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ209-272200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ219-272200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ188-272200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-272200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ207-272200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ191-272200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ222-272200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ189-272200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-272200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-272200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ225-272200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ194-272200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ171-272200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ217-272200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-272200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ185-272200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ203-272200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ173-272200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ221-272200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ218-272200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
257 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
