TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

910 FPUS54 KEWX 212105

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

TXZ192-221015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ205-221015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ183-221015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ220-221015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ187-221015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ193-221015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TXZ190-221015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TXZ172-221015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph before

midnight becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TXZ208-221015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TXZ206-221015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TXZ224-221015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ228-221015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ184-221015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ209-221015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ219-221015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ188-221015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ223-221015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ207-221015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TXZ191-221015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TXZ222-221015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ189-221015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ186-221015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ202-221015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ225-221015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ194-221015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TXZ171-221015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ217-221015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ204-221015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ185-221015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TXZ203-221015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ173-221015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TXZ221-221015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ218-221015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

305 PM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

