TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
around 50.
TXZ205-182315-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ183-182315-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ220-182315-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TXZ187-182315-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ193-182315-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
TXZ190-182315-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ172-182315-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
TXZ208-182315-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
TXZ206-182315-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
TXZ224-182315-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ228-182315-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TXZ184-182315-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ209-182315-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ219-182315-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ188-182315-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ223-182315-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ207-182315-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ191-182315-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
TXZ222-182315-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TXZ189-182315-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ186-182315-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ202-182315-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
TXZ225-182315-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ194-182315-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
TXZ171-182315-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ217-182315-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ204-182315-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ185-182315-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ203-182315-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ173-182315-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ221-182315-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ218-182315-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
405 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
