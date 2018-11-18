TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

TXZ192-181600-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ205-181600-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ183-181600-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ220-181600-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ187-181600-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

TXZ193-181600-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ190-181600-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-181600-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TXZ208-181600-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ206-181600-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-181600-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ228-181600-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ184-181600-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ209-181600-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ219-181600-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ188-181600-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ223-181600-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ207-181600-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ191-181600-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-181600-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ189-181600-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

TXZ186-181600-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ202-181600-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear then becoming partly cloudy

before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

TXZ225-181600-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ194-181600-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ171-181600-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ217-181600-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-181600-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ185-181600-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-181600-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ173-181600-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ221-181600-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ218-181600-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

854 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

