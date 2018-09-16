TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
TXZ192-161430-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers before
midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ205-161430-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ183-161430-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms before
midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ220-161430-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ187-161430-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ193-161430-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ190-161430-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-161430-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ208-161430-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ206-161430-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ224-161430-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ228-161430-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ184-161430-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms before
midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-161430-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ219-161430-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ188-161430-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ223-161430-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ207-161430-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ191-161430-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ222-161430-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ189-161430-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ186-161430-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ202-161430-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms before
midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ225-161430-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ194-161430-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ171-161430-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ217-161430-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ204-161430-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-161430-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms before
midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ203-161430-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ173-161430-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers before
midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ221-161430-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ218-161430-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
828 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
