TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
TXZ192-032115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ205-032115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ183-032115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ220-032115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ187-032115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ193-032115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ190-032115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ172-032115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ208-032115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ206-032115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ224-032115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ228-032115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ184-032115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ209-032115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ219-032115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ188-032115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ223-032115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ207-032115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ191-032115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ222-032115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ189-032115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ186-032115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ202-032115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ225-032115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ194-032115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ171-032115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ217-032115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ204-032115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ185-032115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ203-032115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ173-032115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ221-032115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ218-032115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
303 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
