TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
318 AM CDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
