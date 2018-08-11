TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-111615-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ183-111615-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ220-111615-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ187-111615-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ193-111615-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ190-111615-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ172-111615-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ208-111615-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ206-111615-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ224-111615-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ228-111615-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ184-111615-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ209-111615-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ219-111615-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ188-111615-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ223-111615-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

TXZ207-111615-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ191-111615-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-111615-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105.

TXZ189-111615-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ186-111615-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ202-111615-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ225-111615-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

TXZ194-111615-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ171-111615-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ217-111615-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ204-111615-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ185-111615-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ203-111615-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ173-111615-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ221-111615-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ218-111615-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

