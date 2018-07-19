TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018
_____
104 FPUS54 KEWX 190902
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
TXZ192-192215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings around 108
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ205-192215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 104. Highest heat index readings around 108
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
$$
TXZ183-192215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15
mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15
mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 107. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ220-192215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ187-192215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99-104. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs 97-102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ193-192215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs 100-105.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ190-192215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-192215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103-106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103-106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103-106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104-107. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 104-107. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ208-192215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs 100-105.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ206-192215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ224-192215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ228-192215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 110.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ184-192215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs 100-105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ209-192215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ219-192215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105-110. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ188-192215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ223-192215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ207-192215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs 100-105.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99-104. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-192215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs 100-105.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ222-192215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around 108 in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ189-192215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ186-192215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-192215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
100-105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-192215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ194-192215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs 100-105.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ171-192215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104-107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104-107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104-107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs 100-105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ217-192215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs 105-110.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-192215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ185-192215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ203-192215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97-102. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ173-192215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
$$
TXZ221-192215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around 108 in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ218-192215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
402 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105-110. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather