TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018
698 FPUS54 KEWX 060134
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
TXZ192-061445-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ205-061445-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ183-061445-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ220-061445-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ187-061445-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ193-061445-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ190-061445-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-061445-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ208-061445-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ206-061445-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ224-061445-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ228-061445-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ184-061445-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ209-061445-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ219-061445-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ188-061445-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ223-061445-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ207-061445-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ191-061445-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ222-061445-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ189-061445-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around
90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ186-061445-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ202-061445-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ225-061445-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ194-061445-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ171-061445-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ217-061445-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ204-061445-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ185-061445-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ203-061445-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ173-061445-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ221-061445-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ218-061445-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
834 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
