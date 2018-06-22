TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:23 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
946 FPUS54 KEWX 222019
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
TXZ192-230930-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ205-230930-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ183-230930-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ220-230930-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ187-230930-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ193-230930-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ190-230930-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ172-230930-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ208-230930-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ206-230930-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ224-230930-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ228-230930-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-230930-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ209-230930-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
$$
TXZ219-230930-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ188-230930-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ223-230930-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ207-230930-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ191-230930-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ222-230930-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ189-230930-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ186-230930-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-230930-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-230930-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ194-230930-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ171-230930-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-230930-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-230930-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ185-230930-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-230930-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ173-230930-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ221-230930-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ218-230930-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
319 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather