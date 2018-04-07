TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:34 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
TXZ192-080830-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ205-080830-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ183-080830-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ220-080830-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ187-080830-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ193-080830-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ190-080830-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ172-080830-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ208-080830-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ206-080830-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ224-080830-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ228-080830-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ184-080830-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ209-080830-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ219-080830-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ188-080830-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ223-080830-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ207-080830-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ191-080830-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ222-080830-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ189-080830-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ186-080830-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ202-080830-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ225-080830-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ194-080830-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ171-080830-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ217-080830-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ204-080830-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ185-080830-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ203-080830-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ173-080830-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ221-080830-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ218-080830-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
