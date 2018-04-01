TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

TXZ192-012130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-012130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ183-012130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ220-012130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ187-012130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ193-012130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ190-012130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-012130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-012130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ206-012130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ224-012130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-012130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ184-012130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ209-012130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ219-012130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ188-012130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-012130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-012130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

TXZ191-012130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-012130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-012130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ186-012130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ202-012130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly

clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ225-012130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-012130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-012130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-012130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ204-012130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ185-012130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TXZ203-012130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ173-012130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ221-012130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-012130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

324 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast