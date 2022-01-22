TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

301 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

