TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

_____

257 FPUS54 KAMA 110901

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

TXZ012-017-120100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-120100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ002-120100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ007-120100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-120100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ008-120100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-120100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ009-120100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-120100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-120100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-120100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-120100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the morning, then shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-120100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-120100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ014-120100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-120100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ015-120100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-120100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

300 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

