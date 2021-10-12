TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021

746 FPUS54 KAMA 120916

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

TXZ012-017-130100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ317-130100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ002-130100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

around 80. South winds around 15 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ007-130100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ003-130100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ008-130100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ004-130100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ009-130100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ005-130100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ010-130100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ011-130100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ016-130100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ013-130100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ018-130100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ014-130100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ019-130100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ015-130100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ020-130100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

416 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

