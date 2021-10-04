TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021

281 FPUS54 KAMA 040731

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

TXZ012-017-050100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ317-050100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ002-050100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ007-050100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ003-050100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the morning, then shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ008-050100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ004-050100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ009-050100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-050100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ010-050100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ011-050100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ016-050100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ013-050100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-050100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ014-050100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ019-050100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ015-050100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ020-050100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

231 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming west

around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

