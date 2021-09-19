TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021

_____

368 FPUS54 KAMA 190811

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

TXZ012-017-200100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ317-200100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ002-200100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ007-200100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ003-200100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-200100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ004-200100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-200100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ005-200100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-200100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ011-200100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ016-200100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ013-200100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ018-200100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ014-200100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ019-200100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ015-200100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ020-200100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

