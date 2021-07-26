TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021 _____ 711 FPUS54 KAMA 260815 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 TXZ012-017-270115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ317-270115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ002-270115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ007-270115- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ003-270115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ008-270115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ004-270115- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ009-270115- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ005-270115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ010-270115- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ011-270115- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ016-270115- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ013-270115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ018-270115- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ014-270115- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ019-270115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ015-270115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ020-270115- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 315 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$