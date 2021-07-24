TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

239 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

