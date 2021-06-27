TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

756 FPUS54 KAMA 270848

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

TXZ012-017-280115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ317-280115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ002-280115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ007-280115-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ003-280115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ008-280115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ004-280115-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ009-280115-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ005-280115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ010-280115-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ011-280115-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ016-280115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ013-280115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ018-280115-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ014-280115-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ019-280115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ015-280115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ020-280115-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

