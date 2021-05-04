TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 3, 2021

_____

219 FPUS54 KAMA 040816

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

TXZ012-017-050115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ317-050115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ002-050115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ007-050115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ003-050115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ008-050115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ004-050115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ009-050115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ005-050115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ010-050115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ011-050115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ016-050115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ013-050115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ018-050115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ014-050115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ019-050115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ015-050115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ020-050115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

316 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather