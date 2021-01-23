TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021 _____ 408 FPUS54 KAMA 230914 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 TXZ012-017-240115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ317-240115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ002-240115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow showers and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the evening. Lows around 18. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ007-240115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers, rain showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ003-240115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then snow showers likely with possible rain showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the evening. Lows around 19. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ008-240115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ004-240115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with possible freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely, chance of light freezing rain and rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ009-240115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely with possible freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ005-240115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then snow showers, rain showers and chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ010-240115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers with possible freezing rain, snow showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ011-240115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ016-240115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ013-240115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ018-240115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, slight chance of snow showers and chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ014-240115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely with possible freezing rain, snow showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ019-240115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with possible snow showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ015-240115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely with possible snow showers, thunderstorms and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ020-240115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely with possible snow showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Copyright 2021 AccuWeather