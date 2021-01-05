TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021 _____ 691 FPUS54 KAMA 050948 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 TXZ012-017-060115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ317-060115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ002-060115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 18. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ007-060115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 19. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ003-060115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ008-060115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ004-060115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ009-060115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ005-060115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ010-060115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ011-060115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ016-060115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ013-060115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ018-060115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow and light rain in the morning. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ014-060115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ019-060115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ015-060115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ020-060115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 348 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$