TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Slight chance of flurries
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ317-020115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ002-020115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of flurries through the
night. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
snow in the evening. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ007-020115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of flurries
through the night. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ003-020115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Flurries likely through the
night. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
snow in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ008-020115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Slight chance of flurries
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ004-020115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Flurries likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.
Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
snow in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ009-020115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Slight chance of flurries
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ005-020115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Flurries likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ010-020115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Flurries likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ011-020115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of flurries
through the night. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ016-020115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of flurries after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ013-020115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Slight chance of flurries
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ018-020115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ014-020115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Slight chance of flurries
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ019-020115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ015-020115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Slight chance of flurries
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40. North winds
20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ020-020115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
305 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
