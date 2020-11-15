TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

317 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

