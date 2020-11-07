TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020

_____

554 FPUS54 KAMA 070908

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

TXZ012-017-080115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-080115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-080115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-080115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ003-080115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-080115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-080115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-080115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ005-080115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-080115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-080115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-080115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-080115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-080115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-080115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ019-080115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-080115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ020-080115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

308 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather