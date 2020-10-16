TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
_____
833 FPUS54 KAMA 160823
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
TXZ012-017-170115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ317-170115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ002-170115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ007-170115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ003-170115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ008-170115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ004-170115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ009-170115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ005-170115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ010-170115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ011-170115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ016-170115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ013-170115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ018-170115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ014-170115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ019-170115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ015-170115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ020-170115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
323 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather