TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020

888 FPUS54 KAMA 270820

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

TXZ012-017-280115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ317-280115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ002-280115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ007-280115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ003-280115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ008-280115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ004-280115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ009-280115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ005-280115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ010-280115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ011-280115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ016-280115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ013-280115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ018-280115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ014-280115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ019-280115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ015-280115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ020-280115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

320 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

