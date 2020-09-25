TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

110 FPUS54 KAMA 250828

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

TXZ012-017-260115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ317-260115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ002-260115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ007-260115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ003-260115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ008-260115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ004-260115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ009-260115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ005-260115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ010-260115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ011-260115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ016-260115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ013-260115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ018-260115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ014-260115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ019-260115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ015-260115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ020-260115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

328 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

