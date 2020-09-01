TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

_____

017 FPUS54 KAMA 010848

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

TXZ012-017-020115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ317-020115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ002-020115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ007-020115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ003-020115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ008-020115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ004-020115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ009-020115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-020115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-020115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ011-020115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ016-020115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ013-020115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ018-020115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ014-020115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ019-020115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ015-020115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ020-020115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

348 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

