TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
_____
348 FPUS54 KAMA 280854
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
TXZ012-017-290115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ317-290115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ002-290115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ007-290115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ003-290115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ008-290115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ004-290115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ009-290115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ005-290115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ010-290115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-290115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ016-290115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ013-290115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ018-290115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ014-290115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ019-290115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ015-290115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ020-290115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
02
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather