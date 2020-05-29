TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020
_____
775 FPUS54 KAMA 290633
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
TXZ012-017-300115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ317-300115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ002-300115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ007-300115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ003-300115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ008-300115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ004-300115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ009-300115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ005-300115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ010-300115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-300115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ016-300115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ013-300115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ018-300115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ014-300115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ019-300115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ015-300115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ020-300115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
133 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather