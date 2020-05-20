TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
TXZ012-017-210115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ317-210115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ002-210115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ007-210115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ003-210115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ008-210115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ004-210115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ009-210115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ005-210115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ010-210115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ011-210115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ016-210115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ013-210115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ018-210115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ014-210115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ019-210115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ015-210115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ020-210115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
