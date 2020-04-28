TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020
544 FPUS54 KAMA 280823
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
TXZ012-017-290115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ013-290115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ018-317-290115-
Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ014-019-290115-
Gray-Donley-
Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ015-020-290115-
Wheeler-Collingsworth-
Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington
323 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
