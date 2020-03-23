TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020
393 FPUS54 KAMA 230844
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
TXZ012-017-240115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ317-240115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ002-240115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around
70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ007-240115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ003-240115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ008-240115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ004-240115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ009-240115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ005-240115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ010-240115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ011-240115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ016-240115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ013-240115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ018-240115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ014-240115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ019-240115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ015-240115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ020-240115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
344 AM CDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
