TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020
713 FPUS54 KAMA 210816
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
TXZ012-017-220130-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in
the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ317-220130-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows
around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ002-220130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ007-220130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ003-220130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ008-220130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ004-220130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ009-220130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ005-220130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ010-220130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ011-220130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ016-220130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ013-220130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in
the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ018-220130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ014-220130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ019-220130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ015-220130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ020-220130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
316 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
