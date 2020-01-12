TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

TXZ012-017-130115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ317-130115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ002-130115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ007-130115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ003-130115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ008-130115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ004-130115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ009-130115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ005-130115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ010-130115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ011-130115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ016-130115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ013-130115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ018-130115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ014-130115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ019-130115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ015-130115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ020-130115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

340 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

