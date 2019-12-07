TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019

_____

753 FPUS54 KAMA 070927

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

TXZ012-017-080115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-080115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-080115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-080115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-080115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-080115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-080115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ009-080115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-080115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-080115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-080115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-080115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-080115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-080115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-080115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-080115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-080115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ020-080115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

327 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather