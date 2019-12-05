TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 30.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

239 AM CST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

