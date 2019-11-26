TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

TXZ012-017-270115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the west 30 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening, then light freezing rain or light snow and light

sleet after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter

of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain,

light snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ317-270115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain or light rain likely in

the evening, then light freezing rain or light snow, light sleet

and light rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain,

light snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ002-270115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph becoming 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light freezing

rain or light snow in the evening, then light snow or light

freezing rain likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow or light

freezing rain or light sleet likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy,

warmer. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ007-270115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light freezing

rain or light snow in the evening, then light snow or light

freezing rain or light sleet likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain,

light snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ003-270115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts

up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light freezing

rain in the evening, then light snow or light freezing rain or

light sleet likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain,

light snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ008-270115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts

up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain or light freezing rain in

the evening, then light freezing rain or light snow, light sleet

and light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light rain or light freezing rain or light

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ004-270115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph shifting to the west 35 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain or light freezing rain in

the evening, then light freezing rain or light snow, light sleet

and light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light rain or light freezing rain or light

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,

warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ009-270115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain or light freezing rain in

the evening, then light freezing rain or light rain, light snow

and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light freezing rain or light rain, light snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ005-270115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west

35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain or light freezing rain in

the evening, then light freezing rain or light rain, light snow

and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light rain or light freezing rain or light

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ010-270115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the west 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then

light rain or light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light rain or light freezing rain or light

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ011-270115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening, then light snow or light freezing rain or light

sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain,

light snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ016-270115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph becoming 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain or light snow, light rain

and light sleet likely in the evening, then light snow or light

freezing rain or light sleet after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain or light rain,

light snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ013-270115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening, then light freezing rain or light snow, light sleet

and light rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light rain or light freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ018-270115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening, then light freezing rain or light snow, light sleet

and light rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light freezing rain or light rain, light snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ014-270115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph becoming 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening, then light freezing rain or light snow and light

sleet after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter

of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light freezing rain or light rain, light snow

and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ019-270115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening, then light freezing rain or light rain, light snow

and light sleet after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light rain or light freezing rain or light

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ015-270115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain or light freezing rain

likely in the evening, then light rain or light freezing rain

after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light rain or light freezing rain or light

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ020-270115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

344 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening, then light rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Light rain or light freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

