TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

_____

835 FPUS54 KAMA 090946

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

TXZ012-017-100145-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and light freezing

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of very light snow,

patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ317-100145-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Patchy

drizzle through the day. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ002-100145-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow,

patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of very light snow and patchy light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-100145-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of very light

snow, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ003-100145-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of very light

snow, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ008-100145-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of very light

snow, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ004-100145-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of very light

snow, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-100145-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow,

patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning, then

patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-100145-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-100145-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-100145-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Patchy

drizzle and light freezing drizzle. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-100145-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of very light snow, patchy drizzle and light

freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder. Highs

around 40. North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-100145-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of very light

snow, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ018-100145-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Patchy drizzle

and light freezing drizzle. Highs around 40. North winds 25 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-100145-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of very light snow,

patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning, then

patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ019-100145-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Patchy drizzle

and light freezing drizzle. Highs around 40. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-100145-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-100145-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

346 AM CST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather