TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
TXZ012-017-080115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain or light snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain or light
snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ317-080115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely or chance of light freezing
rain or light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light
snow or light freezing rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ002-080115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or slight chance of
light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ007-080115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow or light freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain or light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ003-080115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or slight chance of
light freezing rain in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ008-080115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain or light snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ004-080115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow or
light freezing rain in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ009-080115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ005-080115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing
rain or light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ010-080115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ011-080115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain or light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain or slight
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ016-080115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing rain
or light snow. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ013-080115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain or light snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain or light
snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 14.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ018-080115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely or chance of light freezing
rain or light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light
snow or light freezing rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ014-080115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain or light snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain or light
snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 12.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ019-080115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain or light freezing rain or light snow
likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 14.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ015-080115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain or
light snow and light rain in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 13.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ020-080115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
404 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain or light freezing rain or light snow
likely in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
