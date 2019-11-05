TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019

776 FPUS54 KAMA 051014

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

TXZ012-017-060115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ317-060115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ002-060115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ007-060115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ003-060115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ008-060115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ004-060115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely and chance

of light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ009-060115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ005-060115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ010-060115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ011-060115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ016-060115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ013-060115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ018-060115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ014-060115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs around 40. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ019-060115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ015-060115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ020-060115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

