TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

097 FPUS54 KAMA 030956

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

TXZ012-017-040115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ317-040115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ002-040115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ007-040115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ003-040115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ008-040115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ004-040115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ009-040115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ005-040115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ010-040115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ011-040115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ016-040115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ013-040115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ018-040115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ014-040115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ019-040115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ015-040115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ020-040115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

