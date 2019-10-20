TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

_____

035 FPUS54 KAMA 200830

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

TXZ012-017-210115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ317-210115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ002-210115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ007-210115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ003-210115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ008-210115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ004-210115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ009-210115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ005-210115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ010-210115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ011-210115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ016-210115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ013-210115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around

30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ018-210115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ014-210115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ019-210115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ015-210115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ020-210115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

330 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

